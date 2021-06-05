Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

