Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires 3,930 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

