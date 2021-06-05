Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

