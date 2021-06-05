Westhampton Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 53,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $311.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

