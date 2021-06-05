Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $112.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Westlake Chemical traded as high as $106.20 and last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.14.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $2,381,580.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,154.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

