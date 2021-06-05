Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $233.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.