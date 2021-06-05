White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,144.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,176.48. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

