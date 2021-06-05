Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 314 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $311.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.93.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

