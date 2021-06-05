Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,938 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $251.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.99. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

