Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,075,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after buying an additional 42,454 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.27 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $370.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.