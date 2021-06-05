Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.