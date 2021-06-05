Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $137.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.