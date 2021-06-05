William Ki Chul Cho Sells 8,584 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ZLAB opened at $171.47 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.13. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.37.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

