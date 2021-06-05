Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $14.14. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 722,896 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

