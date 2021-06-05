Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $107.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Workiva stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,578,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

