Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

