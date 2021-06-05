World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $155.55. World Acceptance shares last traded at $152.40, with a volume of 38,654 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. Research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 49.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

