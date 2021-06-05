World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.04 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,056 shares of company stock worth $71,297,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

