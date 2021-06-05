World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE:LEG opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 75.12%.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.