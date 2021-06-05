World Asset Management Inc Sells 154 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,576,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $11,739,946. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

