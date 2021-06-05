World Asset Management Inc Sells 165 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,799,000 after buying an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,798,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 390,126 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $141.60 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.