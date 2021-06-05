World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,157 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.