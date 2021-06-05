World Asset Management Inc Sells 481 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 26,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.