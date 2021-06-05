World Asset Management Inc Sells 714 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

