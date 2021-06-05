World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,172. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

