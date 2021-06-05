Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $2.44 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $752.57 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $392.70 or 0.01067679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00296185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00235179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.68 or 0.01132885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,869.63 or 1.00242748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,220,513 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

