WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$145.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSP shares. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE WSP traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$136.26. 86,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.05. The company has a market cap of C$15.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.73. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$80.73 and a 12 month high of C$141.02.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

