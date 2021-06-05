WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) General Counsel Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WW opened at $39.98 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. On average, analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 36.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WW International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.