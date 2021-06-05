XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $50.30

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $50.30 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a PE ratio of -22.91.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in XPeng by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in XPeng by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in XPeng by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

