Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 11,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $1,193,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,900 shares of company stock valued at $30,427,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

