Xponance Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

VSH opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

