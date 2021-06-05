Xponance Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $7,436,623. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NYSE:MSM opened at $92.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

