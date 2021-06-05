Xponance Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 85.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

