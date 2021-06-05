Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NJR opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

