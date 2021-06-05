Xponance Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of KMT opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.50, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

