Xponance Inc. Sells 916 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $43,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

