Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Sells $908,500.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,838,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $244,152.48.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

