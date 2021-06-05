YF Link (YFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $145,478.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $115.74 or 0.00324902 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $145,478.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00076302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.42 or 0.01014603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.86 or 0.10041061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053460 BTC.

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

