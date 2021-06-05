Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $10,148,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 190,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $416.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.