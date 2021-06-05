Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post sales of $22.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the lowest is $22.36 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.