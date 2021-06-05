Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.08. Vonage reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Vonage by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vonage has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.