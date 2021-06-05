Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Announce $2.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.59. 298,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $194.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

