Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report $218.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.09 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $841.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $877.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

