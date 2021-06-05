Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.