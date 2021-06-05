Zacks: Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.73. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.79. 963,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,790. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Regency Centers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Regency Centers by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 455,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 98,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

