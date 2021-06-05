Zacks: Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post sales of $11.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.83 billion and the lowest is $10.21 billion. Tesla posted sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $49.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

TSLA traded up $26.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $599.05. 23,810,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,687,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $656.80. The firm has a market cap of $577.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

