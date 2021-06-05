Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 million and the highest is $4.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $2.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,866. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $882.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.