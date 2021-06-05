Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 million and the highest is $4.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $2.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,866. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $882.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

