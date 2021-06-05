Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $297,738.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,569.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $84,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,632. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.36. 70,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $806.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.