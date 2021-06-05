Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. PAE reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PAE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAE in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PAE in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PAE in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.76. 308,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PAE has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $815.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.29.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.