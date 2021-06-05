Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.29. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 143.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 27.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

